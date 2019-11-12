NZD traders heads up - RBNZ meet Wednesday - preview

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision due 13 November 2019 at 0100GMT

OCR announcement

Monetary Policy Statement

media conference follows



NAB:

we think the OCR committee will, in a finely-balance decision, err on the side of a 25bp cut to 0.75% and maintain a slight easing bias

This is mainly as it remains nervous about GDP growth not being as strong as it forecast in August

UBS assesses the likelihood of a cut at 15%





Kiwibank

60% chance of a rate cut

If they don't cut … Kiwi $ will spike, possibly through 65

Whereas if the RBNZ cuts … the currency will ease





