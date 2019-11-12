NZD traders heads up - RBNZ meet Wednesday - preview
Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision due 13 November 2019 at 0100GMT
- OCR announcement
- Monetary Policy Statement
- media conference follows
Earlier:
- RBNZ 'shadow board' are divided on where cash rate should be, 'increased skew towards a higher OCR'
- NZD traders heads up - RBNZ meet this week - most analysts expect a rate cut
Couple of other snippets, via ...
NAB:
- we think the OCR committee will, in a finely-balance decision, err on the side of a 25bp cut to 0.75% and maintain a slight easing bias
- This is mainly as it remains nervous about GDP growth not being as strong as it forecast in August
UBS assesses the likelihood of a cut at 15%
Kiwibank
- 60% chance of a rate cut
- If they don't cut … Kiwi $ will spike, possibly through 65
- Whereas if the RBNZ cuts … the currency will ease