NZD traders heads up - RBNZ meet Wednesday - preview

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision due 13 November 2019 at 0100GMT 

  • OCR announcement
  • Monetary Policy Statement
  • media conference follows
Earlier:
Couple of other snippets, via ...

NAB:
  • we think the OCR committee will, in a finely-balance decision, err on the side of a 25bp cut to 0.75% and maintain a slight easing bias
  • This is mainly as it remains nervous about GDP growth not being as strong as it forecast in August 
UBS assesses the likelihood of a cut at 15%

Kiwibank
  • 60% chance of a rate cut
  • If they don't cut … Kiwi $ will spike, possibly through 65
  • Whereas if the RBNZ cuts … the currency will ease

ForexLive
