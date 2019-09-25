NZD traders - Here are the 2 key indicators to watch for the next RBNZ (potential rate cut) meeting

Yesterday we got an hold monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Some quick thoughts from TD on the decision:

RBNZ... statement suggests the RBNZ is content to assess the outlook

the Bank highlighting no significant change in the monetary policy outlook, it implies further easing is more likely than not

Overall the MPC sees risks skewed to the downside on a number of fronts - global trade/geopolitical tensions, low business confidence, likely delay in fiscal policy and likely low inflation

We had anticipated the Bank to point to downside risks to its 2020 GDP forecasts, but the RBNZ was positive on the outlook 1 year out, so this did come as a surprise

What to watch ahead of the next RBNZ meeting:

Near term, the ANZ's Business Outlook survey on 30th Sep

and the NZIER's Quarterly Business Survey on 1st Oct will be key





---

Next RBNZ policy meeting is

13 Nov 2019

Monetary Policy Statement

media conference









