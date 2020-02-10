PBOC adviser suggests authorities to consider lowering benchmark interest rates

PBOC monetary policy committee member, Ma Jun, comments

Ma says that monetary authorities should consider lowering rates to help businesses better weather through tough times. Just something to take note of as it could be a not-so-subtle hint before the actual move transpires in the coming days/weeks.
