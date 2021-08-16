PBOC expected to cut RRR again this year - China Securities Journal
China to help the economy
The China Securities Journal says the central bank is expected to lower the required reserve ratio once again this year, citing analysts. They see Q4 as the most-likely time.
In early July, there were reports speculating about a cut in September. However just one week later, China surprised with a 50 bps cut in the RRR. At that time, there was already speculation about another 50 bps cut in Q4 so this isn't necessarily anything new. The talk though, puts it on the table even sooner for those who remember the episode last month.