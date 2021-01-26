PBOC governor Yi says China won't prematurely exit from supportive policy

Comments by PBOC governor, Yi Gang, speaks at on a WEF panel

China monetary policy will continue to prop up the economy

China GDP to grow at around potential growth in 2021

As much as China has worked to reopen most of its economy and pushing efforts in its vaccine rollout, there will still be lingering questions surrounding growth this year.





The Lunar New Year holidays are already surely to be impacted (though, this will still be much better than last year where the country was in total shutdown), so that's one thing that will leave a negative imprint on economic activity to start the new year.







