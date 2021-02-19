PBOC media says don't mistake liquidity withdrawal as a policy signal

China's Financial News is a publication seen over by the People's Bank of China.

Referring to yesterday's large liquidity drain via open market operations a piece says not to mistake this for a policy signal.





Less cash injected prior to the long holiday was due to fewer numbers of travellers expected over the break, reducing cash demand. The article says not to focus on the limits on liquidity represented by OMOs but instead focus on interest rates and also the MLF (which was conducted yesterday to replenish the maturing one).







