The PBOC is allowing the onshore yuan, CNY, to weaken, but not as rapidly as expected.

estimates for today's mid rate I saw were 7.0205 and 7.0130

But the yuan set stronger than both of those at 7.0039, weakest for CNY since 2008.

Trade in offshore yuan turned around sharply:

Oh, chart:





So, should be a positive for risk if trade this week is anything to go by.