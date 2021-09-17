PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4527 (vs. estimate at 6.4501)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

People's Bank of China sets the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.    

  • USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range. 

  • The previous close was 6.4558 
  • Reuters estimate was 6.4501. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC. The cut in the rate by just under 200 pips from yestedra is the largest strengthening for the CNY at the setting since August 9.  
  • The CNY has risen to its highest on a trade-weighted basket basis since March 9 2016

PBOC injects 50bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos (rate 2.2%)

  • and PBOC injects 50bn yuan via 14-day reverse repos (rate 2.35%)
  • 10bn RRs mature today
  • thus net 90bn injection on the day 
The PBOC say the large injection of funds to the banking system is aimed at keeping liquidity stable towards quarter-end. Also of note are the long holidays coming up in China on October 1-7, Golden Week. 

