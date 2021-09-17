PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4527 (vs. estimate at 6.4501)

People's Bank of China sets the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.4558

Reuters estimate was 6.4501. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC. The cut in the rate by just under 200 pips from yestedra is the largest strengthening for the CNY at the setting since August 9.

The CNY has risen to its highest on a trade-weighted basket basis since March 9 2016

PBOC injects 50bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos (rate 2.2%)

and PBOC injects 50bn yuan via 14-day reverse repos (rate 2.35%)



10bn RRs mature today

thus net 90bn injection on the day





The PBOC say the large injection of funds to the banking system is aimed at keeping liquidity stable towards quarter-end. Also of note are the long holidays coming up in China on October 1-7, Golden Week.