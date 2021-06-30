PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4601 (vs. yesterday at 6.4567)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- The previous close was 6.4640
- Reuters surveyed estimate was 6.4578 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC).
PBOC injects net 20 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo
30bn injected against 10 bn maturing today.