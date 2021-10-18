PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4300 (vs. estimate at 6.4295)

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

Reuters estimate was 6.4295. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.4360

Friday's mid-rate was 6.4386

6.4300 is the strongest mid-rate for the onshore yuan against other USD since the middle of June.

PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos