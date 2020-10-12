Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
LIVE Webinar
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Monday, October 12 at the 10am NY cut
-
Notable forex options expiring on October 8 at the New York cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday 7 October at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday October 6 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday October 5 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
PBOC vice governor says worsening US-China relations a risk to financial network
-
AUD traders (NZD too), a note for your diary - RBA Governor Lowe to speak October 15
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.7126
-
ECB's Visco says the Bank is discussing on how to review our monetary policy strategy
-
ICYMI - Comments from ECB chief economist Lane nudge up ECB easing prospects this month