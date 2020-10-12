PBOC vice governor says worsening US-China relations a risk to financial network

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

People's Bank of China vice governor Fan says deteriorating relations between the two countries present huge risks to tech supply chain security for China's financial network.




