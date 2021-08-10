Powell reportedly faces growing resistance for second term as Fed chair

It will boil down to either Powell or Brainard for top dog at the Fed





The latest story by the WSJ says that while Biden's economic team is generally supportive of Powell sticking around for a second term as Fed chair, some Democrats are pushing for a central banker more in sync with the party's priorities.





The report adds that there are members at the camp, including prominent Democrat Elizabeth Warren, who are displeased with Powell's approach to financial regulation and may prefer a change at the helm, citing people familiar with the matter.





For some context, Powell's term is due to expire in February next year. As such, this will be more of a hot topic in the months ahead, so be sure to keep an eye on the reports and how things are progressing.