Powell opening statement: Outbreak has prompted significant moves in financial markets

Household spending has been key driver of economic growth in past year

Outbreak will have economic effect for 'some time'

We're beginning to hear about impacts on supply chains

Overall impacts are highly uncertain

Committee judged that risks had changed materially

In the weeks and months ahead we will continue to closely monitor developments and will act appropriately to support economy

Over the course of the last couple weeks, we've seen a broader virus spread

We saw a risk to the outlook for the economy

I don't think anyone knows how long it will take, but I fully expect we will return to solid growth and a solid labor growth

The ultimate solutions will come from others

We're in active discussions with other central bank leaders around the world, they're doing what makes sense in their situations







