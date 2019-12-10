Preview of the ECB meeting Thursday - focus on noob president Lagarde

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The European Central Bank is still assessing the 'comprehensive measures' introduced at the sept September meeting.

This has made the meetings since a bit of a yawn.
This one is likely to be no different although we are awaiting what new ECB President Lagarde might introduce. Continuity from Draghi's presidency is the base case market assumption. 

At this meeting we also get updated staff forecasts. No substantial changes are expected from the September forecasts. 

Earlier preview here:

Anyone remember this? 
