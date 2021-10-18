Preview - RBA October meeting minutes due Tuesday 19 October 2021

Expectations of much of interest from the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes today are low.

On analysts says:

we don't expect the October Minutes to reveal new news

The RBA and Governor Lowe have said, over and over, that they do not expect conditions to be appropriate for a rate hike until 2024 (ps. I've seen one respected analysis summarising this projection as "ludicrous". Indeed, market expectations centre on the first-rate hike from the Bank as soon as August 2022 and more following soon after the same calendar year).











