RBA announce 25bp interest rate cut

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia March 2020 monetary policy decision to cut the cash rate

To 0.5% from 0.75%, setting a record low 


  •  says board took this decision to support the economy as it responds to the global coronavirus outbreak
  •  says to ease policy if needed to support sustainable growth
  •  says coronavirus has clouded the near-term outlook for the global economy
  •  says coronavirus expected to delay progress on jobs and inflation
  •  says too early to tell how persistent the effects of the coronavirus will be and at what point the global economy will return to an improving path
  •  says will monitor developments in labour markets
  •  says signs of a turnaround in housing market, especially in Sydney and Melbourne
  •  says Australia's financial markets operating effectively; will ensure system has sufficient liquidity
  •  says wages growth remains subdued, not expected to pick up for some time
  •  says coronavirus outbreak overseas is having a significant effect on the Australian economy at present, particularly in the education and travel sectors
  •  says GDP growth in the march quarter is likely to be noticeably weaker than earlier expected
  •  says a pick up in wages growth would be a welcomed development
  •  says once the coronavirus is contained, the Australian economy is expected to return to an improving trend
  •  says the Australian government has also indicated that it will assist areas of the economy most affected by the coronavirus

For background to this, my preview earlier …. no brainer:

Reserve Bank of Australia March 2020 monetary policy decision to cut the cash rate
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose