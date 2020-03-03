RBA announce 25bp interest rate cut

Reserve Bank of Australia March 2020 monetary policy decision to cut the cash rate

To 0.5% from 0.75%, setting a record low









says board took this decision to support the economy as it responds to the global coronavirus outbreak



says to ease policy if needed to support sustainable growth



says coronavirus has clouded the near-term outlook for the global economy



says coronavirus expected to delay progress on jobs and inflation



says too early to tell how persistent the effects of the coronavirus will be and at what point the global economy will return to an improving path



says will monitor developments in labour markets



says signs of a turnaround in housing market, especially in Sydney and Melbourne



says Australia's financial markets operating effectively; will ensure system has sufficient liquidity



says wages growth remains subdued, not expected to pick up for some time



says coronavirus outbreak overseas is having a significant effect on the Australian economy at present, particularly in the education and travel sectors



says GDP growth in the march quarter is likely to be noticeably weaker than earlier expected



says a pick up in wages growth would be a welcomed development



says once the coronavirus is contained, the Australian economy is expected to return to an improving trend



says the Australian government has also indicated that it will assist areas of the economy most affected by the coronavirus







