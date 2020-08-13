RBA Gov Lowe says not expecting a lift in economic growth until December quarter

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe saying no growth until the final quarter of this year due to the renewed COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria

Lowe is appearing in front of the Parliament's House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics





Headlines via Reuters:

says q2 GDP likely to show drop of around 7%



high degree of uncertainty about the outlook and our economic recovery

board considered the possibility of undertaking a regular program of bond purchases expecting Australian economy to contract around 6% this year, and then grow by 5% next year and 4% in 2022

says not expecting a lift in economic growth until the December quarter due to Victoria coronavirus outbreak

chose yield target as it reinforces the forward guidance regarding the cash rate

says baseline forecast for unemployment rate to increase, reaching around 10 per cent later this year

conditions for rate rise not likely to be met for at least three years

says for time being, board's view is that best course of action is to continue with the current package

says monetary financing of the budget is not on the agenda in Australia

board has clearly indicated it will not raise cash rate until progress is made towards full employment, inflation target

says it is highly likely that the cash rate will be at this level for some years

says have not ruled out a separate bond buying program, or other adjustments to the mid-March package

says for the time being, the board's view is that the best course of action is to continue with the current package

says expected increase in public debt is entirely manageable and is affordable

says right thing to do to borrow today to help people, keep them in jobs

says high unemployment is likely to be with us for some time







Full text:

