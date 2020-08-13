RBA Gov Lowe says not expecting a lift in economic growth until December quarter

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe saying no growth until the final quarter of this year due to the renewed COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria

Lowe is appearing in front of the Parliament's House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics

  • says q2 GDP likely to show drop of around 7%
  • high degree of uncertainty about the outlook and our economic recovery
    board considered the possibility of undertaking a regular program of bond purchases
  • expecting Australian economy to contract around 6% this year, and then grow by 5% next year and 4% in 2022
  • says not expecting a lift in economic growth until the December quarter due to Victoria coronavirus outbreak
  • chose yield target as it reinforces the forward guidance regarding the cash rate
  • says baseline forecast for unemployment rate to increase, reaching around 10 per cent later this year
  • conditions for rate rise not likely to be met for at least three years
  • says for time being, board's view is that best course of action is to continue with the current package
  • says monetary financing of the budget is not on the agenda in Australia
  • board has clearly indicated it will not raise cash rate until progress is made towards full employment, inflation target 
  • says it is highly likely that the cash rate will be at this level for some years
  • says have not ruled out a separate bond buying program, or other adjustments to the mid-March package
  • says for the time being, the board's view is that the best course of action is to continue with the current package
  • says expected increase in public debt is entirely manageable and is affordable
  • says right thing to do to borrow today to help people, keep them in jobs
  • says high unemployment is likely to be with us for some time

