RBA Gov Lowe spoke Tuesday - told analysts, markets they are wrong about rate hikes

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe spoke on monetary policy yesterday.

Financial media in Australia have a blunt recap up on Lowe's lecture comments:

That is from the Australian Financial Review





Its worth a read if you can access the article, its brief and to the point, and can be summarised in Lowe's own words:

"the latest data and forecasts do not warrant an increase in the cash rate in 2022".



