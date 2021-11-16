RBA Gov Lowe spoke Tuesday - told analysts, markets they are wrong about rate hikes

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe spoke on monetary policy yesterday. 

Financial media in Australia have a blunt recap up on Lowe's lecture comments:
That is from the Australian Financial Review

Its worth a read if you can access the article, its brief and to the point, and can be summarised in Lowe's own words:
  • "the latest data and forecasts do not warrant an increase in the cash rate in 2022".
