RBA Gov Lowe spoke Tuesday - told analysts, markets they are wrong about rate hikes
The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe spoke on monetary policy yesterday.
Financial media in Australia have a blunt recap up on Lowe's
lecture comments:
That is from the Australian Financial Review which may be gated.
Its worth a read if you can access the article, its brief and to the point, and can be summarised in Lowe's own words:
- "the latest data and forecasts do not warrant an increase in the cash rate in 2022".