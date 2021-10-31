RBA meeting Tuesday 2 November - Australian analyst says "no rate hike until 2024" promise to be dumped

The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting is tomorrow, statement due at 0330 GMT.

Previews will be coming up.





The Reserve Bank is going to abandon the policy structure it put in place exactly one year ago - at, ironically, 2020's Melbourne Cup Day meeting.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe is going to - somewhat uncomfortably and even more uncertainly - announce that world has now ended; and most especially the 'promise' not to change that core 0.1 per cent until 2024.

The RBA is not going to raise its rate immediately, and there's no certainty that it will raise in 2022 as the 'market' is now predicting.

















