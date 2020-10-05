RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 5 October 2020 - preview

Reserve Bank of Australia decision will be announced at 2.30pm Sydney time, which is 0330 GMT

The consensus is for no change to policy at this meeting.





Via KiwiBank:

No change to policy setting is expected at this week's meeting.

However, the statement will be scrutinised for any change in tone from the RBA in terms of the need for future policy stimulus.

Recent speeches from RBA officials have noted the potential types of future policy support - if needed. Including additional bond buying and small interest rate cuts. At this stage the RBA is still cold on negative rates.

BNZ/NAB:

RBA is expected to keep rates on hold this meeting

RBA to cut rates next month and unveil an RBNZ-style quantity-based bond-buying programme focused on the 5-10 year sector of the curve.

The Australian Budget is on the same day and media leaks suggest the government will bring forward income tax cuts, introduce an investment tax allowance and provide more funding for infrastructure.



