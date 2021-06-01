RBA official speech - optimistic scenario with surprising strength of economic recovery so far

Reserve Bank of Australia's Bradley Jones, Head of Economic Analysis, is speaking at the Minerals Week Australia-Asia Investment Outlook

  • sees reasons to hope pandemic will not cause much "economic scarring" in Australia
  • premature to completely rule out possibility of an overhang of cautious behaviour by households and firms
  • encouraged that economic activity has snapped back after pandemic restrictions lifted
  • speed of the recovery in activity and labour market bears little resemblance to past downturns
  • says many household, business balance sheets in better shape than before the pandemic
  • optimistic scenario consistent with surprising strength of recovery to date
Upbeat commentary - AUD barely moved. 

