RBA's Bullock: Financial system is in a good position to support the economy

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by RBA assistant governor, Michele Bullock

  • There are risks to the financial system, some from overseas and others closer to home in the balance sheets of households and businesses
  • RBA will be closely monitoring these risks over the coming months
There's no mention of policy whatsoever, so that doesn't give much away ahead of the meeting next week on 3 November. That said, the market is still very much expecting a rate cut with cash rate futures already having priced in a move to 0.04%:

RBA

