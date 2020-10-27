RBA's Bullock: Financial system is in a good position to support the economy

Comments by RBA assistant governor, Michele Bullock

There are risks to the financial system, some from overseas and others closer to home in the balance sheets of households and businesses

RBA will be closely monitoring these risks over the coming months

There's no mention of policy whatsoever, so that doesn't give much away ahead of the meeting next week on 3 November. That said, the market is still very much expecting a rate cut with cash rate futures already having priced in a move to 0.04%:







