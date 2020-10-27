RBA's Bullock: Financial system is in a good position to support the economy
Comments by RBA assistant governor, Michele Bullock
- There are risks to the financial system, some from overseas and others closer to home in the balance sheets of households and businesses
- RBA will be closely monitoring these risks over the coming months
There's no mention of policy whatsoever, so that doesn't give much away ahead of the meeting next week on 3 November. That said, the market is still very much expecting a rate cut with cash rate futures already having priced in a move to 0.04%: