RBA's Debelle - says sizeable downturn in home building underway

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaks on "Housing and the Economy"

says sizeable downturn in home building underway

says home construction turned down sooner, by more than we expected

says much of the downturn in construction activity is still ahead

downturn will directly subtract around 1% point from gdp growth from peak to trough

says effect of downturn will be somewhat larger on the economy as a whole

says downturn dragged on small business incomes, household wealth

together accounted for much of the slowdown in consumption growth

says 2020 looks like being the low year for residential construction sector

says "we can see through the trough to the other side" of the downturn

home prices have turned in Melbourne and Sydney, investors returning to market

rate cuts have taken account of the expected evolution of the housing cycle

says likely to see more muted pick-up in home lending than in the past

These are not encouraging comments from Debelle. The RBA is in easing mode, expectations for the next cut seem to centre on February 2020 although with two more meetings to come this year and earlier cut has not been ruled out by markets.









Later today we get the latest official jobs market data:

The RBA want the unemployment rate to move to 4.5% to spur inflationary pressures.





Yeah, 4.5%



