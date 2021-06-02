RBA's Debelle: Not expecting wage growth to be high enough until 2024

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by RBA deputy governor, Guy Debelle


  • Hoping for wage growth to hit +3% or more in 2024
  • Will have to wait and see economic impact of lockdown in Victoria
  • Short sharp lockdowns have had limited economic impact so far
  • Household sector sitting on a decent pile of savings, there is capacity to spend
Pretty much a repeat of what we have heard from the RBA yesterday as they reaffirm their more dovish stance to keep easy policy through to 2024 at least - well beyond what the market expects the Fed to do (keep that in mind).

In case you missed it, here are some points to note from the RBA meeting on Tuesday.
