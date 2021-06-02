RBA's Debelle: Not expecting wage growth to be high enough until 2024
Remarks by RBA deputy governor, Guy Debelle
Pretty much a repeat of what we have heard from the RBA yesterday as they reaffirm their more dovish stance to keep easy policy through to 2024 at least - well beyond what the market expects the Fed to do (keep that in mind).
- Hoping for wage growth to hit +3% or more in 2024
- Will have to wait and see economic impact of lockdown in Victoria
- Short sharp lockdowns have had limited economic impact so far
- Household sector sitting on a decent pile of savings, there is capacity to spend
In case you missed it, here are some points to note from the RBA meeting on Tuesday.