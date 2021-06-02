RBA's Debelle: Not expecting wage growth to be high enough until 2024

Remarks by RBA deputy governor, Guy Debelle





Hoping for wage growth to hit +3% or more in 2024

Will have to wait and see economic impact of lockdown in Victoria

Short sharp lockdowns have had limited economic impact so far

Household sector sitting on a decent pile of savings, there is capacity to spend





Pretty much a repeat of what we have heard from the RBA yesterday as they reaffirm their more dovish stance to keep easy policy through to 2024 at least - well beyond what the market expects the Fed to do (keep that in mind).