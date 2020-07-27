RBA's Kent speech - link to full text

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia - speech by Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets)


  • RBA's pandemic liquidity operations 'have worked well
  • firms been able to issue bonds at good quantities, yields
  • spreads are aided by monetary, fiscal, prudential support
  • operations helped market sentiment, financial conditions
  • major banks have access to ample sources of funding
  • credit growth likely to remain low or even decline
  • current take up of the RBA's Term Funding Facility is around A$26 billion (around 17% of the total currently on offer), "our expectation and liaison with the banks suggest that the take-up of the TFF will ramp up as we get closer to the end of September" when it comes to an end

-----

TFF was set up in March to lower borrowing costs and support lending,




For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose