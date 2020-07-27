RBA's Kent speech - link to full text

Reserve Bank of Australia - speech by Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets)





RBA's pandemic liquidity operations 'have worked well

firms been able to issue bonds at good quantities, yields

spreads are aided by monetary, fiscal, prudential support

operations helped market sentiment, financial conditions

major banks have access to ample sources of funding

credit growth likely to remain low or even decline

current take up of the RBA's Term Funding Facility is around A$26 billion (around 17% of the total currently on offer), "our expectation and liaison with the banks suggest that the take-up of the TFF will ramp up as we get closer to the end of September" when it comes to an end

-----

TFF was set up in March to lower borrowing costs and support lending,













