RBA's Lowe says has an open mind on extending QE
More from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking in front of a parliamentary committee.
- hard to speculate on the relationship with China
- says are economic consequences of strains with China
- says RBA relationship with PBOC remains constructive
- economic outlook significantly better than three months ago
- unemployment likely to peak somewhere in 7's
- says Australia has done a very good job in containing the virus
- need to get the unemployment rate to 4-point-something to get inflation higher
- has an open mind on extending QE bond buying
- will be looking at the economy and at what other central banks are doing
- have to respond to what other central banks are doing
- No case for macroprudential limits aimed at housing prices right now
- monetary policy support should not be withdrawn until inflation is back on target
Earlier:
- AUD/USD a few tics higher, RBA Governor Lowe testimony suspended
- RBA's Lowe says the Australian economy has turned a corner