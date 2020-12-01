RBA's Lowe says has an open mind on extending QE

More from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking in front of a parliamentary committee.

  • hard to speculate on the relationship with China
  • says are economic consequences of strains with China
  • says RBA relationship with PBOC remains constructive
  • economic outlook significantly better than three months ago
  • unemployment likely to peak somewhere in 7's
  • says Australia has done a very good job in containing the virus
  • need to get the unemployment rate to 4-point-something to get inflation higher
  • has an open mind on extending QE bond buying
  • will be looking at the economy and at what other central banks are doing
  •  have to respond to what other central banks are doing


  • No case for macroprudential limits aimed at housing prices right now
  • monetary policy support should not be withdrawn until inflation is back on target

