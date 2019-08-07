RBNZ cuts the cash rate by a whopping half a percent - NZD down a big figure

NZD drops heavily after the larger than expected rate cut

Key points:

Projections, RBNZ:

sees official cash rate at 1.21 pct in december 2019 (pvs 1.48 pct)

sees official cash rate at 0.92 pct in September 2020 (pvs 1.36 pct)

sees official cash rate at 0.91 pct in December 2020 (pvs 1.36 pct)

sees official cash rate at 1.59 pct in September 2022

sees TWI NZD at around 72.8 pct in September 2020 (pvs 72.7 pct)

sees annual CPI 1.7 pct by September 2020 (pvs 1.7 pct)

RBNZ says rate cut demonstrates commitment to meeting inflation target

says global economic outlook has weakened

says low rates, higher govt spending will support demand

Reserve Bank of New Zealand minutes:

committtee agreed larger initial monetary stimulus would best ensure meeting inflation and employment objectives.

the lower ocr path reflected the economic projections and the balance of risks discussed.

members noted that estimates of the neutral level of interest rates have continued to decline

committee noted that low business confidence had dampened business investment in 2018 and had remained weak in mid-2019

members noted that heightened global uncertainty was reducing investment and suppressing trading-partner growth

members noted this highlighted the risk of a larger or more prolonged slowdown in global economic growth.

committee agreed that the balance of risks to achieving cpi and employment objectives tilted to downside









