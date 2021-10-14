RBNZ Dep Gov Bascand says heightened uncertainties remain, COVID-19 still poses risks
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Bascand speaking
- says to take action as needed to ensure regulated financial institutions' balance sheets are resilient to future stresses in the economy and financial system
- we remain in a state of heightened uncertainty; covid still poses risks to the economic recovery and we assess that house prices are at an unsustainable level
- says institutions should avoid being over-exposed to vulnerabilities that could arise from excessive debt in the household or business sectors