RBNZ Gov Orr says dairy exports supportive for NZ economy, helping offset tourism losses

NZ media reporting on comments from Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr:

Strong global demand for New Zealand primary products is ensuring the economy remains resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic

and is helping offset tourism losses,

On Fonterra announcing a record opening milk price for its 10,000 farmer suppliers this season which could contribute more than $12 billion to the economy



That's a positive for the country," he said. "That's one of the reasons why the New Zealand economy has remained as resilient. We have had strong global demand for our primary products and a strong terms of trade."



