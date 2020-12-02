RBNZ Gov Orr will speak later - he could give the NZD a boost. Live link.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr has recently been dialling back his rhetoric on negative rates.

Data from New Zealand has been more optimistic and plenty of analysts have pulled back on their calls for negative rates from the Bank.





If Orr further emphasises a lower probability of negative rates it once again give the NZ dollar a boost - something to listen out for.





He will speak from 7:30 pm, New Zealand time, which is 0630GMT.

The title is: The COVID pandemic: challenges and opportunities facing central banks

I posted yesterday on what to expect:

The primary response to the virus is to manage the health of the population, but other arms of policy, including monetary policy, play an important role in reducing the economic and financial disruption resulting from the virus.

In this talk the Governor of the New Zealand central bank will provide some insights into how the RBNZ has perceived and played this important role in New Zealand's response to the pandemic.

There is a link here to register for the event, in which case you should be able to get a live feed when the talk commences.











