RBNZ monetary policy decision due today (Wednesday 12 August 2020) - preview
0200 GMT brings the Reserve Bank of New Zealand August 2020 monetary policy decision and news conference
Earlier previews:
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting this week - fewer 'shadow board' members consider further stimulus appropriate
- The news of new COVID-19 cases in NZ comes just ahead of the RBNZ's MPS this afternoon. Our call has been that the RBNZ would likely keep its bond buying limit unchanged, at $60b, for now. But the news overnight reinforces the still-fragile nature of the recovery and heightens the risk of dovish messaging from the Bank. There is a risk that the Bank decides to add stimulus today by increasing its bond buying limit.: