RBNZ official says 'actively working' on negative interest rate and funding-for-lending programme

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Negative rate talk

NZD lower on the headline from Reuters that cites an unnamed RBNZ official.

At the same time, Bloomberg is quoted the RBNZ's Hawkesby:
  • Inflation seen well below target next 3 years
And the RBNZ's Ha:
  • Rather do too much too son than too little too late
  • We'd rather be aggressive with stimulus
  • Low interest rates are effective
  • Looking at tiering regime for negative rates plan
NZD/USD did not join in on Wednesday's risk rally and is lower on these headlines.
NZDUSD chart

