RBNZ official says 'actively working' on negative interest rate and funding-for-lending programme
Negative rate talk
NZD lower on the headline from Reuters that cites an unnamed RBNZ official.
At the same time, Bloomberg is quoted the RBNZ's Hawkesby:
- Inflation seen well below target next 3 years
And the RBNZ's Ha:
- Rather do too much too son than too little too late
- We'd rather be aggressive with stimulus
- Low interest rates are effective
- Looking at tiering regime for negative rates plan
NZD/USD did not join in on Wednesday's risk rally and is lower on these headlines.