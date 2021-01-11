RBNZ says that cyber attack was not specific to the central bank alone

RBNZ responds further to the illegal breach of data system

The central bank adds on to their earlier response here, saying that the third party provider (file sharing service) says that the attack was not specific to the RBNZ and that other service users also experienced a breach in the system.

"We have been advised by the third party provider that this wasn't a specific attack on the Reserve Bank, and other users of the file sharing application were also compromised."

"We recognise the public interest in this incident however we are not in a position to provide further details at this time."
The full statement can be found here.

