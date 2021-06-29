Recap of Fed's Waller - "does not rule out 2022 rate hike"

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller spoke in a TV interview, headlines here:

Reuters headline their recap with  "does not rule out 2022 rate hike" and that's not just a piece of clickbait, Waller said:
  • "The unemployment rate would have to drop fairly substantially, or inflation would have to really continue at a very high rate, before we would take seriously a rate hike in 2022, but I'm not ruling it out," 
Bolding mine. 

Seems unlikely where we are right now, but there are 18 months until the need of 2022 so I think its only reasonable he cannot rule it out. Stranger things have happened. 


