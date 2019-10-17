Recap of RBA Governor Lowe speech earlier - "talks down more rate cuts"

Reserve Bank of Australia spoke at the International Monetary Fund in Washington earlier, headlines:

The local press in Australia, Australian Financial Review have a good report up with a little more:

hosed down prospects of further interest rate cuts

noticeably more upbeat Dr Low

while it was possible more cuts were needed "I wouldn't assume it"

I don't think it's the right assumption to make that we're going to have a lot more work to do to get inflation back to target and growth back to trend

quite probable that we'll see a return to trend growth over the next year

AFR may be gated, but here is the link if you can access it







