Recap of RBA Governor Lowe speech earlier - "talks down more rate cuts"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia spoke at the International Monetary Fund in Washington earlier, headlines:

The local press in Australia, Australian Financial Review have a good report up with a little more:
  • hosed down prospects of further interest rate cuts
  • noticeably more upbeat Dr Low
  • while it was possible more cuts were needed "I wouldn't assume it"
  • I don't think it's the right assumption to make that we're going to have a lot more work to do to get inflation back to target and growth back to trend
  • quite probable that we'll see a return to trend growth over the next year
AFR may be gated, but here is the link if you can access it

Reserve Bank of Australia spoke at the International Monetary Fund in Washington earlier, headlines:
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose