Recap of RBA Governor Lowe speech earlier - "talks down more rate cuts"
Reserve Bank of Australia spoke at the International Monetary Fund in Washington earlier, headlines:
- RBA's Lowe warns that lower interest rates might push up asset prices rather than stimulating investment
The local press in Australia, Australian Financial Review have a good report up with a little more:
- hosed down prospects of further interest rate cuts
- noticeably more upbeat Dr Low
- while it was possible more cuts were needed "I wouldn't assume it"
- I don't think it's the right assumption to make that we're going to have a lot more work to do to get inflation back to target and growth back to trend
- quite probable that we'll see a return to trend growth over the next year
AFR may be gated, but here is the link if you can access it