Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy meeting Wednesday 11 November 2020 - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

RBNZ announcement is due at 0100GMT on the 11th Nov. 

Earlier previews:

we expect:
  • The RBNZ's unrestricted cash rate track to be less negative in yield than previously
  • The cash rate to remain unchanged at 0.25%
  • No formal rate track published but some affirmation that interest rates are likely to go negative
  • Detail of the Funding for Lending Programme with near-immediate implementation
  • No change to the LSAP
Note, Governor Orr's news conference will follow at 0200GMT:
