Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy meeting Wednesday 11 November 2020 - preview
RBNZ announcement is due at 0100GMT on the 11th Nov.
Earlier previews:
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting November 11 - preview
- RBNZ meeting on Wednesday 11 November 2020 - preview
BNZ have an extensive preview, but have provided a handy summary:
we expect:
- The RBNZ's unrestricted cash rate track to be less negative in yield than previously
- The cash rate to remain unchanged at 0.25%
- No formal rate track published but some affirmation that interest rates are likely to go negative
- Detail of the Funding for Lending Programme with near-immediate implementation
- No change to the LSAP
Note, Governor Orr's news conference will follow at 0200GMT: