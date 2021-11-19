Reuters poll shows the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 25 bps in Q4 2022

US GDP to grow 3.9% in 2022 and 2.6% in 2023 (vs 4.0% and 2.5% in the October poll)

US Core PCE price index to average 3.0% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023 (vs 2.7% and 2.3% in October poll)

The Federal Reserve to raise rates by 25 basis points to 0.25-0.50% in Q4 2022 (vs Q1 2023 in October poll)

The moving forward of expectations of a hike is a catch up somewhat with market pricing already. This comment ( Bank of America Securities) from the Reuters report puts the 'why' in a nutshell: