SNB says it will be technically ready to launch a wholesale central bank digital currency next year

SNB says that "it just takes a policy decision"

At least according to one of its policymakers, Thomas Moser, in an interview with CoinDesk. Adding that they would even be ready by January:





I would say we would be ready to go live in January, and it just takes a policy decision and the question of whether we legally could do a wholesale CBDC. But technically we would be ready to go live with a wCBDC on SDX.





With a stablecoin you always have the counterparty risk of the issuer. So if SDX should become a huge success and systemically important, then it would be a real question for us whether we want to provide the money there ourselves, the wCBDC. Instead of having a private company provide its own money. Cash is king when it comes to the Swiss economy and that is going to be a hard mindset to change i.e. longer than it would in other economies. As such, I don't expect the SNB to push too hard with this initiative whatsoever but we could see some more light groundwork put into place in the coming months/years.





Branching more on stablecoins vs a central bank digital currency, Moser says that: