SNB's Jordan: Supply of money can be reduced at any time if demand for Swiss franc weakens
Comments by SNB head, Thomas Jordan
- Unprecedented expansion in monetary base in recent years does not pose a particular threat to the stability of the Swiss franc's value
Yeah, I don't think anything will change in the next decade at least and as Jordan said, the market has very much grown accustomed to the distortion in Swiss money supply conditions since the 2008-09 crisis. Here's a look at the M2 base: