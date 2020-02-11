Text release from Fed Powell: Policy likely appropriate barring material reassessment

Text from chair Powell's testimony on Capitol Hill

Current stance of monetary policy will likely remain appropriate as long as incoming information about economy remains consistent with Fed's outlook



Economic activity increased at a moderate pace and 2nd half of 2019 as economy appeared resilient to global headwinds



Fundamentals supporting household spending remains solid



Business investment and exports have been weak largely reflecting sluggish growth abroad and trade developments



Fed is closely monitoring the coronavirus which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the global economy



Fed expects inflation to move closer to percent of the next few months as unusually low readings from early 2019 drop from the 12 month calculation



US faces long-run challenges, site labor force participation lower than in other advanced economies and labor market disparities across racial ethnic and geographic groups



Finding ways to boost labor force to space in a productivity should remain a national priority



More sustainable federal budget path would give policymakers space to use fiscal policy in downturn in support the economy's growth over the long term



US stocks have tilted a little to the downside. The NASDAQ index is up 38 points (versus 43 points). The S&P index is up 10.3 points versus 11.3 points prior to the release.







