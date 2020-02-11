Text release from Fed Powell: Policy likely appropriate barring material reassessment

Text from chair Powell's testimony on Capitol Hill

  • Policy likely appropriate flooring material reassessment
  • Risks to outlook remain, closely monitoring coronavirus
  • Fundamentals supporting household spending still strong 
  • Virus could cause disruption in China with spillovers 
  • Repeats Fed to slow bill buying, transition from repos
  • Putting budget on sustainable path creates policy space 
  • Important for fiscal policy to help in a downturn 
  • Sees inflation moving closer to 2% over the next few months
  • Current stance of monetary policy will likely remain appropriate as long as incoming information about economy remains consistent with Fed's outlook
  • Economic activity increased at a moderate pace and 2nd half of 2019 as economy appeared resilient to global headwinds
  • Fundamentals supporting household spending remains solid
  • Business investment and exports have been weak largely reflecting sluggish growth abroad and trade developments
  • Fed is closely monitoring the coronavirus which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the global economy
  • Fed expects inflation to move closer to percent of the next few months as unusually low readings from early 2019 drop from the 12 month calculation
  • US faces long-run challenges, site labor force participation lower than in other advanced economies and labor market disparities across racial ethnic and geographic groups
  • Finding ways to boost labor force to space in a productivity should remain a national priority
  • More sustainable federal budget path would give policymakers space to use fiscal policy in downturn in support the economy's growth over the long term
US stocks have tilted a little to the downside. The NASDAQ index is up 38 points (versus 43 points). The S&P index is up 10.3 points versus 11.3 points prior to the release.

