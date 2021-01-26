The Bank of Japan December minutes contained a comment on the yen level

A comment from one member noted that the USD was weakening moderately vs. the yen and must be vigilant on market moves in forex

Interestingly USD/JPY is still close to the level it was at the time of this meeting. Just after this meeting Japanese PM Suga told officials at Japan's Ministry of Finance not to let USD/ yen drop under 100

That news seems to have at least some impact in stabilising the pair.  

