The Bank of Japan December minutes contained a comment on the yen level
The full text can be found here at this post:
A comment from one member noted that the USD was weakening moderately vs. the yen and must be vigilant on market moves in forex
Interestingly USD/JPY is still close to the level it was at the time of this meeting. Just after this meeting Japanese PM Suga told officials at Japan's Ministry of Finance not to let USD/ yen drop under 100
That news seems to have at least some impact in stabilising the pair.