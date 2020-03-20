This week the Fed will buy more than half of the $500bn in govt debt purchases that was only announced on Sunday!

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Wall Street Journal report. With half gone in a week the Federal Reserve will have to substantially increase the size of their commitment. 

  • the Fed will have bought more than half of the $500 billion in Treasury securities in one week with little sign of restored market functioning
  • pointing to a growing likelihood for a much more aggressive round of purchases than appeared likely just a few days ago
