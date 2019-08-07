Trump says the problem isn't China, it's the Fed

Trump is out with his latest muse on central banking via three tweets:



"Three more Central Banks cut rates." Our problem is not China - We are stronger than ever, money is pouring into the U.S. while China is losing companies by the thousands to other countries, and their currency is under siege - Our problem is a Federal Reserve that is too.........proud to admit their mistake of acting too fast and tightening too much (and that I was right!). They must Cut Rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW. Yield curve is at too wide a margin, and no inflation! Incompetence is a.........terrible thing to watch, especially when things could be taken care of sooo easily. We will WIN anyway, but it would be much easier if the Fed understood, which they don't, that we are competing against other countries, all of whom want to do well at our expense!









Someone tell him that the Fed's 'quantitative tightening' ended last week.







Also, the 'yield curve at too wide a margin' makes no sense. The yield curve is inverted in most of it and 2s10s are at +8 bps, which is the narrowest since 2007.







