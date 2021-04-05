Tuesday 6 April 2021 Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting - preview

Earlier previews of today's RBA decisions are here (spoiler alert - on hold):

Activity conditions have surprised to the high side as the economy reopens and the unemployment rate moderated to 5.8% in February, down from the mid-2020 peak of 7.5%. However that rate of 5.8% is still too high and the achievement of the RBA's policy goals is still a long way off.

RBA guidance is that: "The Board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3% target range. ... The Board does not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest"

Of more interest than the decision will be the accompanying statement from Governor Lowe, which will be released at the same time as the decision. There is no press conference to follow.





