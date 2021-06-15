Wednesday in Asia timezone - awaiting the FOMC
The Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee announcement is due at 1800 GMT.
- Fed Chair Powell's press conference follows at 1830 GMT
Westpac:
- revised forecasts will be provided, guiding on their central expectations for the coming three years
- Chair Powell's press conference will give a good guide on the degree of confidence the Committee has in their central projection for both inflation and the labour market -- the FOMC's two core concerns ... for these two aspects of the economy, an assessment of the risks will be provided
- This will help guide on how great an impact key risks are likely to have on the outlook for policy, should they eventuate.
Standard Chartered
- Tapering very likely to be discussed and dismissed
- unlikely to be mentioned in the statement