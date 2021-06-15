Wednesday in Asia timezone - awaiting the FOMC

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee announcement is due at 1800 GMT.

  • Fed Chair Powell's press conference follows at 1830 GMT 
Earlier previews:

Westpac:
  • revised forecasts will be provided, guiding on their central expectations for the coming three years
  • Chair Powell's press conference will give a good guide on the degree of confidence the Committee has in their central projection for both inflation and the labour market -- the FOMC's two core concerns ... for these two aspects of the economy, an assessment of the risks will be provided
  • This will help guide on how great an impact key risks are likely to have on the outlook for policy, should they eventuate.
Standard Chartered
  • Tapering very likely to be discussed and dismissed
  • unlikely to be mentioned in the statement




