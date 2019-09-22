Weekend - ex-PBOC head says unprecedented challenges due to trade war
Zhou Xiaochuan, a former governor of the pbocc People's Bank of China speaking over the weekend
existing global monetary and financial order is facing daunting and unprecedented challenges
due to regional and global trade disputes
normal functioning of the international monetary and financial system has been "disrupted by financial sanctions and other measures contrary to market rules"
"Trade disputes are seriously threatening global trade and economic growth,"
Zhou was speaking in Singapore, report via Caixin
