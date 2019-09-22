Weekend - ex-PBOC head says unprecedented challenges due to trade war

Zhou Xiaochuan, a former governor of the pbocc People's Bank of China speaking over the weekend

existing global monetary and financial order is facing daunting and unprecedented challenges

due to regional and global trade disputes

normal functioning of the international monetary and financial system has been "disrupted by financial sanctions and other measures contrary to market rules"

"Trade disputes are seriously threatening global trade and economic growth,"







Zhou was speaking in Singapore, report via Caixin





