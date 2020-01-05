Weekend PBOC news - will keep monetary policy prudent, flexible and appropriate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I am risking taking one eye off the Middle East …. :-D   

Some statements from the People's Bank of China over the weekend, along 'everything will be just fine' lines:
  • will keep monetary policy prudent, flexible and appropriate
  • will continue progress on financial reforms
  • will prevent financial crisis
  • will continue to help small companies seeking financing
  • will continue to let market play a decisive role in the yuan exchange rate
  • will keep the yuan stable, in a reasonable range
The latest RRR cut comes into effect today:
And, more to come?

I am risking taking one eye off the Middle East …. :-D   Governor of the PBOC Yi Gang
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose