Weekend PBOC news - will keep monetary policy prudent, flexible and appropriate

Some statements from the People's Bank of China over the weekend, along 'everything will be just fine' lines:

will keep monetary policy prudent, flexible and appropriate

will continue progress on financial reforms

will prevent financial crisis

will continue to help small companies seeking financing

will continue to let market play a decisive role in the yuan exchange rate

will keep the yuan stable, in a reasonable range

The latest RRR cut comes into effect today:

And, more to come?



