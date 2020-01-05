Weekend PBOC news - will keep monetary policy prudent, flexible and appropriate
I am risking taking one eye off the Middle East …. :-D
Some statements from the People's Bank of China over the weekend, along 'everything will be just fine' lines:
- will keep monetary policy prudent, flexible and appropriate
- will continue progress on financial reforms
- will prevent financial crisis
- will continue to help small companies seeking financing
- will continue to let market play a decisive role in the yuan exchange rate
- will keep the yuan stable, in a reasonable range
The latest RRR cut comes into effect today:
- China cuts RRR by 50 basis points
- People's Bank of China to cut RRR by 50 basis points from January 6
And, more to come?
Governor of the PBOC Yi Gang