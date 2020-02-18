Westpac on the RBA Feb meeting minutes, still calling an April rate cut but cautious on further RBA dithering

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A snippet or two from Westpac's take on minutes that were published yesterday


WPAC:
  • The minutes ... do not provide much further information than we have seen from other communication from the  … Bank in recent weeks
  • The meeting discussed a further reduction in interest rates because prospects are for only gradual progress towards the Bank's inflation and unemployment goals.
  • … risks were around encouraging additional borrowing in the housing market.

WPAC conclude it may take the RBA more time to conclude a cut is needed than WPAC's forecast for an April cut.


