When do we get the "Japan's MOF, BOJ and FSA to meet" headline?

Heads up for likely headlines today out of Japan on authorities being concerned on forex volatility.

Which means they are concerned about yen strength of course.





We will be getting comments from the usual suspects, Aso and such about FX markets being watched closely etc.





I also expect we could well hear about a meeting of the

MoF = Ministry of Finance



FSA = Financial Services Agency



and Bank of Japan



to discuss market moves.





Oh, they won't be happy about the Nikkei plunging either.





USD/JPY to kick off the week:







