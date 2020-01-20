Wondering what time the BOJ announcement is expected today? Here you go!
Its the first BOJ statement for the year today. The Bank of Japan does not have a specific pre-announced time for issuing the statement at the conclusion of their monetary policy meeting.
- It is likely in the 0230-0330 GMT time window (see below for why this a reasonable estimate)
- The later the announcement, the more likely there is some material change to bank policy or guidance. So, if the clock ticks past 0315GMT, the likelihood of change increases.
- Governor Kuroda will give a press conference after the announcement, and for that we do have a scheduled time, at 0630 GMT
Expectations are for no change in policy settings today:
Past statement times:
2016:
- 29 January 12.38pm 0338GMT - added easing (negative interest rate)
- 15 March 2016 1235pm 0335GMT
- 28 April 2016 12.01pm 0301GMT
- 16 June 2016 11.45am 0245GMT
- 29 July 2016 12.44pm 0344GMT (more easing, added in further ETF purchases)
- 21 September 2016 1.18pm Tokyo time, 0418GMT (comprehensive review and a stack of new policy moves)
- 01 November 2016 0254GMT
- 20 December 2016 0251GMT
- 31 January 2017 1156AM Tokyo time, 0256GMT (maintains policy steady)
- 16 March 2017 1154am Tokyo time, 0254GMT (maintains policy steady)
- 27 April 2017 1214pm Tokyo time, 0314GMT (maintains policy steady, upgraded economic outlook, pushes out inflation forecasts)
- 16 June 2017 1154am, 0254GMT (maintains policy steady, maintains economic outlook ... boosts its outlook for private consumption)
- 20 July 2017 1210 Tokyo time 0310GMT (maintains policy steady, upgraded economic outlook, pushes out inflation forecasts)
- 21 September 2017 0315GMT (maintains policy steady, upgraded assessment on public investment)
- 31 October 2017 0304 GMT (maintains policy steady ... noob on the Board Kataoka wants more easing!)
- 21 December 2017 0245 GMT (maintains policy steady ... noob on the Board Kataoka wants more easing ... again. BOJ kept economic assessment unchanged)
- 23 January 2018 0314 GMT - monetary policy held steady
- 9 March 2018 0245GMT
- 27 April 2018 0302GMT - policy held steady, removes phrase on expected timing for hitting price goal
- 15 June 2018 0241GMT - policy held steady, downgrades its assessment of CPI
- 31 July 2018 0403GMT - policy tweaks
- 19 September 0247GMT - - monetary policy held steady
- 31 October (sry but I do not have a note of the time the statement was released for this one)
- 20 December 2018 0252 GMT - no changes to policy
2019
- 23 January 2019 0259GMT - no change to policy but revisions to forecasts
- 15 March 2019 0239GMT - no change to policy but cuts assessment on exports, output
- 25 April 0327GMT - outlooks for GDP and CPI lowered
- 30 July 2019 0255 GMT
- 19 September 2019 GMT 0249 GMT - no change to policy
31 October 2019 GMT 0331 - no change to policy, adjust forward guidance to more clearly signal chance of future rate cut
19 December 2019 0244GMT - no change to policy, cuts assessment on industrial production, notes offshore risks more clearly, announce details of their ETF lending plan